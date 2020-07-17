The Fergus Falls Lake Region Babe Ruth 14/15U baseball team coached by Josh Nelson recorded sweeps in two doubleheaders this week.
On Wednesday, the Nelson team took on Fergus Falls 14/15U Team Swanson, taking games 8-4 and 11-6.
In Game 1, the teams were knotted at 4-4 going into the two of the fifth. Will Gronwold would deliver a RBI double to put the Nelson team in the driver’s seat the rest of the way.
Nate Kenjalo got the win on the mound pitching five innings, striking out seven and allowing four runs on nine hits. Ethan Gronwold would get the save pitching the final two innings. Kellen Stenstrom took the loss for Team Swanson going 1 1/3 innings, striking out two and allowing one run.
On offense, Eli Tollerson, Shane Zierden and Will Gronwold all had multiple hits for Team Nelson, while Ben Swanson, Abe Hylden and Riston Albert had multiple hits for Team Swanson.
Team Nelson held off a charge by Team Swanson in the second game to claim a 11-6 win.
After taking the lead in the first, Team Nelson saw Team Swanson tie the game 5-5 after two. Team Nelson would reclaim the lead in the third and add four more runs in the fourth to cruise to the win.
Tollerson would get the win for Team Nelson pitching two innings, striking out three and allowing five runs on five hits. Jaxon Zender took the loss pitching three innings for Team Swanson allowing seven runs on two hits and striking out four.
Griff Babolian led Team Nelson from the dish going 2-for-2, while teammate Jackson Schoon stole three bases. Ryan Formo led Team Swanson from the plate going 2-for-2.
On Thursday, the 14/15U Nelson team traveled to Henning to take on Otter Tail Central. Fergus Falls came away with two bigs wins, 16-3 and 11-0.
In the first game, a huge 10-run first inning allowed Fergus Falls to cruise to the win.
Tollerson and Will Gronwold led the 14/15U team from the plate with two hits apiece. Lane Dilly went 1-for-2 for OTC in the game.
Will Gronwold also took the win for Fergus Falls pitching two innings and striking out three. Hunter Haugen took the loss for OTC pitching three innings and allowing 15 runs on nine hits.
In the nightcap, Fergus Falls used three pitchers to claim an 11-0 shutout victory.
Brayden Nelson had a strong day at the plate for Fergus Falls going 2-for-3 with four RBIs and two stolen bases. Teammate Kenjalo also added two hits. Jayden Harig had a hit for OTC.
Ethan Gronwold got the win on the mound pitching two innings, striking out three and allowing one hit. Leighton Buckmeier and Babolian also pitched innings in relief. Dilly took the loss for OTC pitching one innings, allowing three runs on three hits and striking out one.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.