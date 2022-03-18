LAS VEGAS – On the final squad of the day at the 2022 United States Bowling Congress (USBC) championships, three past champions put in their bid for another victory at the South Point Hotel Casino & Spa in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Carl Krause, Andrew Kasten and Scott Molnar, of Fergus Falls, were team champions in 2017, the inaugural year of the Standard Division, also at South Point and they’re the players to beat once again.
This time, their Minnesota Select Sires 1 roster also included Nate Runningen and Michael Donley.
The team rolled games of 1,047, 995 and 885 for a 2,927 total on Mar. 15. Luke All Stars of Phoenix previously held the lead with 2,898.
Runningen led the effort for Minnesota Select Sires 1 with a 637 series and was followed by Kasten (600), Krause (573), Donley (572) and Molnar (545).
Standard Team includes teams with combined entering averages of 776-875.
