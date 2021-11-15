DULUTH — Hockey season is underway and the VFW Bantam A hockey team hit the road. The Otters traveled toDuluth last weekend. They started with a late game Friday night against Hermantown Bantam A.
The Otters took the ice ready to battle for the win. Less than a minute into the game Adam Kennedy slipped the puck past the Hawk goalie. This goal was assisted by Brock Scheuerman. Jack Welde snuck an unassisted goal in to give the Otters a 2-1 lead at the end of the first period. The Otters were able to put two more goals on the board before the end of the second period. The goals were scored by Welde assisted by Michael Schmidt and Henry Greenagel, and the second goal of the second period was by Kennedy with the assist from Greenagel. The Otters led at the end of the second period 4-1. The Otters defense was able to hold the Hawks the remainder of the game, while Cam Alt, assisted by Quinn Wynn-Sheldon, Alt assisted by Welde and Schmidt, and Kile Beck sealed the win for the Otters with an ending scoreof 7-1.
The Otters returned to the rink in the morning to play Denfeld. Early in the first period Welde put the Otters on the board with an unassisted goal. Denfeld quickly fired back, tying the game. Alt assisted by Schmidt showed great teamwork to put the Otters back in the lead. After Denfeld reminded the Otters that they were not to be messed with by slipping one past the Otter goalie, the team of Schmidt and Welde put the Otters back on top. Welde, Schmidt and Alt proved teamwork is successful by giving the Otters a two-point lead at the end of the first, the Otters led 4-2. Denfeld came back in the second period fighting and quickly put two back-to-back goals on the board. The Otters reminded them of their presence by ending the second period 5-4 with the goal scored by Welde, assisted by Greenagel and Scheuerman. After the Zamboni break Denfeld tied the game, Welde and Schmidt answered back quickly to give them the one-point lead. Unfortunately, the Otters were not able to answer back to the next two goals scored by Denfeld. The Otters were defeated in a game that proved to be evenly matched 7-6.
Later that night after the Otters were able to rest their bodies, they crossed the bridge to take onSuperior Bantam A. Superior showed the Otters that they were not to be messed with by setting two on the board before the Otters were able to answer back. Alt assisted by Welde started the Otters off, Superior quickly answered back. The last goal of the period by the Otters, unassisted by Schmidt. The Otters ended the period down 3-2. Both teams showed excellent defense and goaltending keeping the second period a no-scoring period. At the start of the third period, both teams showed hustle and quick feet. Superior scored the first two goals of the period. The Otters answered back to both those goals. The goals came from Schmidt assisted by Welde and the final score by the Otters and of the game was an unassisted goal from Alt. The Otters fell to Superior in a 5-4 loss.
Sunday morning the Otters traveled to the home rink of the Bulldogs to take on Duluth East. The first period showed to be anyone's game with the only two goals of the game coming in the final minute of the period. Scoring two for the Otters, Welde with the assist of Schmidt. The Otters ended the first period with a 2-0 lead. The only goal of the second period came from Duluth East. Period 3 proved to be the period of the Otters with the Otters scoring three and Duluth East only one. The goals were scored by Aiden Schake (Greenagel and Kennedy), Schmidt (Welde, Alt), and an empty net goal by Welde with a sweet pass from Schmidt. The Otters ended the weekend with a 5-2 lead over Duluth East. Playing great defense all weekend is Braden Albert. Otter goalie Holden Stenstrom was strong in the net with over 77 saves on the weekend. The Otters are coached by head coach Pete Guastad and assistant coaches Matt Koalska, Mike Alt and Dustin Wynn.
The Otters will take on Litchfield Dassel Cokato Friday at 7:15 p.m. on home ice.
The Otters would like to thank the VFW for their sponsorship and continued support.