ST. CLOUD — The Fergus Falls Otters celebrated its first win of the season as they defeated the St. Cloud Tech Tigers in three sets (25-15, 25-7, 25-12) Monday.
Hannah Prody led the Fergus Falls attack with 12 kills, while teammate Paige Pearson recorded 12 digs in the win.
The Otters will welcome in Sartell for their home opener at 7 p.m. Thursday.
