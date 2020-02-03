MELROSE — The Fergus Falls wrestling team recorded a split at a tournament in Melrose Friday as they defeated Roseau 48-16 and fell to Pierz 49-30.
Caden Olsen (138), Sam Sorum (160) and Kaden Hartwell (170) each recorded two wins.
The Otters will now travel to take on Wadena-Deer Creek and Pelican Rapids in Pelican Rapids Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Pierz 49, Fergus Falls 30
106: Derek Stangl (Pierz) over Kassten Hartwell (Fergus Falls) (Fall 0:58); 113: Jacob LeBlanc (Pierz) over Antonio Parker (Fergus Falls) (Fall 1:29); 120: Trevor Radunz (Pierz) over Jack La Fond (Fergus Falls) (Fall 0:52); 126: Jacob Widness (Fergus Falls) over Unknown (For.); 132: Brandon Funk (Pierz) over Isaac Longoria (Fergus Falls) (Fall 0:28); 138: Caden Olsen (Fergus Falls) over Kaden Kroll (Pierz) (Fall 0:41); 145: Lance `Joey` Graff (Fergus Falls) over Nathan Nash (Pierz) (Fall 3:52)
152: Riley Hoskins (Pierz) over Lucas Oliphant (Fergus Falls) (MD 13-0); 160: Sam Sorum (Fergus Falls) over Wyatt Dingmann (Pierz) (Fall 0:32); 170: Kaden Hartwell (Fergus Falls) over Unknown (For.); 182: Mason Zajac (Pierz) over Nathan Severtson (Fergus Falls) (Dec 9-6); 195: Tanner Young (Pierz) over Unknown (For.); 220: Brandon Schlegel (Pierz) over Juan `Jay` Rodriguez (Fergus Falls) (Fall 0:56); 285:Daniel Hoffman (Pierz) over Unknown (For.)
Fergus Falls 48, Roseau 16
106: Kassten Hartwell (FEFA) over (ROSE) (For.) 113: Pat Locklear (ROSE) over Antonio Parker (FEFA) (Fall 3:23) 120: Jack La Fond (FEFA) over (ROSE) (For.) 126: Double Forfeit 132: Caden Olsen (FEFA) over Joe Schneider (ROSE) (Fall 2:36) 138: Isaac Longoria (FEFA) over (ROSE) (For.) 145: Double Forfeit 152: Race Knochenmus (ROSE) over Lucas Oliphant (FEFA) (MD 10-2) 160: Sam Sorum (FEFA) over (ROSE) (For.) 170: Kaden Hartwell (FEFA) over (ROSE) (For.) 182: Nathan Severtson (FEFA) over (ROSE) (For.) 195: Aiden Mauch (FEFA) over (ROSE) (For.) 220: Axle Dahl (ROSE) over Juan `Jay` Rodriguez (FEFA) (Fall 1:27) 285: Double Forfeit
