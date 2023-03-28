Fergus Falls youth archers close season in three tournaments

Fergus Falls Area Home School and Fergus Falls Otters archery teams ended their season with competitions in Alexandria, Wahpeton and Audubon Regional Tournaments. Despite the March snow storms, all tournaments were successfully completed enabling the archers to experience good competition and demonstrate their skills. Competition is divided into high school (9-12), middle school (6-8) and elementary school (4-5). All youth shoot the same game of 15 arrows at 10 meters and 15 arrows at 15 meters.
Alexandria Area High School Invitational is a large event hosting 327 competitors from 14 schools. Fergus Otters joined in with nine youths. Fergus Home Schoolers was at full strength with five archers. The intensity of the competition was apparent as the youth archers shot great scores. For the Otters, Aiden Latin shot a 261 placing him as 10th out of 89 middle school boys. Marissa Thoma scored 249 placing her 17 out of 69 middle school girls. For FHS, Elizabeth Karlgaard scored 254 for 14th out of 69 and Elijah Krause scored 237 for 38 out of 69 middle school boys.
Schools attending this tournament are well practiced. The highest scores in the completion were from high school youth with the highest girl shooting 285 and highest boy shooting 291. Among the middle school youth the highest girl scored 281 and highest boy was 280 points.
The Wahpeton tournament offered two options: The Len Fisher Invitational Bullseye and the Len Fisher Invitational 3-D events. Their tournaments were to be held over two days to accommodate the large numbers of schools participating, especially for North Dakota surrounding schools. At the last minute, a snow storm closed in, forcing the host to offer more flights on Friday if participating schools could come. Flights originally scheduled for Saturday were changed to a “virtual” shoot, allowing schools farther away to shoot in their own venues and mail the scores to the host. Despite weather complications, the popularity of this Bullseye tournament was evident, as 324 youth archers posted scores. The 3-D shoot had 196 youth compete. 21 schools participated, with Cooperstown, Wimbledon, Garrison and Wilton (all in North Dakota) being the furthest away.
FHS group was successful in shooting in the Wahpeton tournaments. Shooting bullseye, Walter Nebbeling topped Karlgaard with a score of 248 versus 243, respectively. Nebbeling placed 30 out of 68 middle school boys and Karlgaard placed 19 out of 50 middle school girls. The two also shot the 3-D range with Nebbeling again edging Karlgaard with a score of 247 to 242. Elizabeth placed eighth of 29 girls and Walter was 19 out of 47 middle school boys in the animal round. Elijah, middle school, and Anna Krause, elementary level, also shot in the Bullseye rounds.
Fergus Otters were not able to register a full squad for this tournament due to its popularity. However, because of the virtual venue option and scheduling considerations, Fia Nasri was able to shoot a bullseye score in the Roosevelt Gym the following Monday. She was the sole Fergus Otter representative to compete.
Fergus Otters made up for the flight availability issue and weather interruption of the Wahpeton tournament by shooting a full squad in the Audubon MN West Regional tournament the following weekend. Elias Magnuson scored 230 placing 10 of 18 middle school boys and Thoma scored 222 placing ninth of 20 middle school girls. Jude Shearer shot 187 for sixth of 11 elementary boys. Not to be outdone, and with an additional year of practice under their belt, FHS’s Nebbeling shot 257 for third of 18 middle school boys and Karlgaard shot 261 for ranking second of 20 girls.
Nebbeling and Karlgaard also shot in the Audubon MN West Regional 3-D tournament. Karlgaard shot second out of 10 of the girls and Nebbeling shot fifth out of 10 for middle school boys.
The Audubon Regional Bullseye tournament hosted 91 youth for the Bullseye tournament from nine schools. 49 youth participated in the 3-D animal round. Even though this was another tournament threatened by weather in the Northern Valley, the Lake of the Woods school in Warroad and Sacred Heart School in East Grand Forks arrived safely to compete. Rothsay archers also came, being new to the program. This was a testament to their enthusiasm for the National Archery in the School Program.
The last tournament of the year was in Duluth where the MN State NASP Tournament was held on Mar. 25. Karlgaard was the only Fergus archer to attend. Results are not available as of this writing.
The Fergus archers all gathered on their last practice day for a potluck celebrating their work and fun over the past four months. There is enthusiasm and anticipation for the next season that will be starting in December with competition beginning in January 2024. All the teachers, staff, parents, volunteers and financial supporters are deeply appreciated for making this season a success.
All the details of these and other tournaments can be found on nasptournaments.org. For more information about the Fergus Falls Otter and Fergus Falls Area Home School programs, contact the Fergus Otters Community Education Office 218-998-0544 x9200. Information about the National Archery in the Schools program is found on naspschools.org.