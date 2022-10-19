Wrapping up the regular season, on Oct. 19, the Fergus Falls Otters football squad hit the road to take on the Green Wave of East Grand Forks. It was a Section 8AAA matchup, as well. The home team scored first and did not look back, on their way to a 36-7 victory.
The Otters started the contest with the ball. After picking up a first down, Fergus faced a third and eight from around their own 42. Brayden Nelson found Kellen Stenstrom for a 17 yard gain and it moved the ball into Green Wave territory. A few plays later, Nelson missed a throw and EGF came up with an interception.
The Green Wave used two plays to pick up a score, getting a 54 yard touchdown run from Jordan Nowacki. They would add on the two point conversion, making it 8-0.
On the ensuing possession, Fergus tallied one first down before Nelson threw his second pick of the night, giving EGF the ball with around five minutes left in the first quarter.
Backed up in their own zone, the Green Wave could not pick up a first down and were forced to punt the ball away, giving the Otters possession at the EGF 41 yard line. Fergus was unable to take advantage, as they also went three and out. Nelson would provide a pooch punt, giving EGF the ball at their own 12 yardline.
The Green Wave moved the ball down the field, getting a big play as Drew Carpenter hooked up with Sam Schumacher for a 42 passing play, setting up the home team right around the Otters red zone. A few players later, Clyde Anderson would score on the ground from 10 yards out. Carpenter would add the extra point, making it 15-0 EGF, with just under nine minutes left in the half.
Fergus would lean on Griffin Babolian on the next drive, as he picked up 23 yards and 10 yards to bring the ball over midfield. A holding call stalled the drive and Jaydon Manteufel punted the ball away.
Both teams would have one more possession before the clock ran out to end the half, with the Green Wave leading 15-0.
EGF took the opening kickoff of the second half and scored on a 16 yard touchdown pass from Carpenter to Cooper Smith. The big play on the drive was a 61 yard run by Nowacki. It was then 22-0 with nine minutes left in the third.
Fergus was forced to punt on the next possession, as they continued to have a hard time consistently moving the ball.
The Green Wave found the end zone once again. Clyde Anderson would score from three yards out, capping off a 68 yard drive. Add on the PAT and it was 29-0, with 2:24 to play in the third.
Heading into the fourth quarter, two two teams traded punts.
Back with possession of the ball, the Otters got a 41 yard connection from Nelson to Babolian to set them up first and goal from the nine. On the next play, Babolian would find pay dirt. The extra point was good by Manteufel and it was 29-7, EGF. It was the first touchdown since the second half against Roseau, on Oct. 7.
The Green Wave would answer with a touchdown drive of their own, taking valuable time off the clock. Facing a fourth down from the Otters nine, Tanner Nowacki broke through the line and went in for the TD. Add on the PAT and it was 36-7 with under three minutes remaining in the final quarter.
Both teams would turn to their respective benches over the final few minutes of the game, as Fergus moved the ball down the field. The Otters ended up running out the clock, making the final 36-7.
“It’s not the first time that's happened, unfortunately (when asked about a slow start), when a team has scored first quickly, we just haven’t had the success getting that first three and out,” said Otters coach Steve Olson.
Babolian finished with 20 carries, 104 yards and the lone touchdown. Fergus finished with 148 yards on the ground. Passing wise, they were 4-8 for 55, finishing with 203 yards of total offense.
East Grand was led by Jordan on the ground, 4 carries for 137 yards. Anderson had 17 and 75, as the Green Wave finished with 285 yards on the ground. They also added in 56 yards passing, for 341 total yards of offense.
“Babolian has carried a big load this year and has done a great job with it,” stated Olson. “Our offensive line has gone through stretches of opening holes for him, but we’ve had plays where we have a penalty, or missed block, missed pass and we haven’t been able to recover from that.”
The Otters ended the regular season with a 2-6 record, 1-3 on the road. They will await their seeding fate for quarterfinal action on Oct. 25.