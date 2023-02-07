Fergus girl bowlers hold conference lead in Brainerd

Fergus Falls Otters Maroon girls bowling team sits alone on top of the Central NW Conference after sweeping all three matches on Feb. 5, while Fergus Falls Gold picked up their second win of the season.
Fergus Falls Maroon scored a 5-0 win over the BYE/conference average in the first match. Alayna Price (100%) and Kendra Koep (87%) led the team in fill percentage. Koep, Kaydence Knutson and Coliey Connelly all filled match two at 75% in a 4-1 win over Brainerd on their home lanes It was Connelly, Myia Krensing and Amelia Eide joining the 75% club, as they led the way in a 5-0 win over Fergus Falls Gold in the final match of the day.
The sweep puts FF Maroon one win ahead of Sauk Rapids with two regular season meets remaining.
Fergus Falls Gold had a rough draw on the day, because of an illness, they would bowl short-handed for the meet. Also, they would go against the top two teams in the conference, FF Maroon and Sauk Rapids. They lost both matches to the conference leaders, 0-5, but rallied for a nice 3-2 win over Wadena/New York Mills in match two. Maddie Price was team-high for FF Gold, filling at 60% for the day.
The Otter girls will have their next meet on Feb. 12, in Sartell.
