In Section 8AA semifinal play on Wednesday night, the Fergus Falls Otters girls basketball team defeated the Crookston Pirates, 65-50. The Pirates came out hot from beyond the arc over the first six minutes of the contest and held a one point lead in the latter stages of the first 18 minutes. Fergus Falls would end the first half on a 12-2 run and led 32-23 at the break.
Throughout the second half, the Otters held a double digit lead, answering any run that the Pirates had.
“We had a game plan in place and we started to execute that as the first half went on,” said Otters coach Josh Steer. “When Crookston started to make a run, we were able to answer that.”
Ellie Colbeck led the Otters with 22 points, converting eight of her nine free-throws. Tori Ratz finished with 16 and Ainsley Hansen had nine points for Fergus Falls.
“We needed to play our game coming into the contest,” said Colbeck. “The end of the first half was huge for us, getting some stops and finishing on the offensive end, that brought us into the second half.”
“I feel like we got into our groove late in that first half,” mentioned Otters Ainsley Hansen. “We played them before and felt like we were better together at this point.”
The victory moved the Otters into the section championship game for the third year-in-a-row. They will face off against the Menagha Braves, who defeated Perham 70-49 on Wednesday night.
