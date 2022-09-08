The two Fergus Falls schools came together in girls soccer, on Sept. 6, which saw the Otters defeat the Hillcrest Comets, 8-0.
Fergus tallied a pair of goals in the first half. Ella Starzl scored an unassisted goal and that was followed by an unassisted goal by Tyra Skjeret, who created space in traffic and finished from the 18-yard box.
Starzl would score a pair of goals to begin the second half, finishing off her hat trick. Madi Budke and Yana Prischmann each tallied a goal.
Budke would add on one more, off an assist from Skjeret. Then Skjeret would cap off the evening with her second of the contest.
"We started slow tonight, there could have been various reasons for it, but we turned the game around in the second half and scored some nice goals," said Otters coach Ben Jurgens. "Vanessa Vaughn played solidly along with Ry Krein defensively. Budke, Skjeret and Starzl finished strong up top."
It was the third shutout of the season for Fergus, who improved to 4-1. They return to action on Sept. 8, at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley.
Hillcrest is now 1-1. They will host Pelican Rapids, on Sept. 8, before traveling to take on Saint Cloud Cathedral, on Sept. 10.
