On the move

Otters Megan Tossett turns the corner and looks to move upfield, against the Hillcrest Comets, on Sept. 6.

 Carl Hauser Daily Journal

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The two Fergus Falls schools came together in girls soccer, on Sept. 6, which saw the Otters defeat the Hillcrest Comets, 8-0.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?