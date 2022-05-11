The Fergus Falls Otters girls golf team continued their hot play on the season, capturing the team title at the Park Rapids invite, on May 10.
They finished with a score of 340. Moorhead was runner up with a 362, Park Rapids was third at 382.
Annika Jyrkas fired a 78, finishing second individually. Right behind her was Ellia Soydara, placing third with an 80.
“This was a great meet for us. We wanted to play well today on the golf course where we play our sub sections and we did just that,” said Otters coach Ben Jurgens. “We were led by very solid play from Jyrkas and Soydara. Jyrkas has been playing very consistently this year and Soydara has been using her course management to get down to the scores we all knew she had in her which is very exciting.”
Ella and Annie Mayer both shot 91’s, which put them tied for sixth overall. Lexi Metcalf had a 95 and Olivia Jurgens improved five shots from her last outing with a 105.
“I think we are focused on what we want to do prior to going out and playing,” mentioned Jurgens. “We are just trying to improve each week leading up to sections. The girls have been fun to watch compete.”
It is the second meet this spring the Otters have won the team title.
