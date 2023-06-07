Fergus girls claim second play, Mayer and Jyrkas heading to state

The Fergus Falls Otters girls golf team finished with a two day total of 694, placing them second to the Park Rapids Area Panthers, who claimed the Section 8AA team title with a 678.
Hawley came in third (729), Roseau fourth (747), Perham fifth (753) and Warroad came in sixth (807).
“Our girls played well again,” said Otters coach Ben Jurgens. “We broke 350 for the second day in a row and just four strokes higher than yesterday. Credit to Park Rapids with a very impressive 329 today, to come back and with the section title. They played really well in those top four spots.”
Annika Jyrkas placed third, finishing with a two day total of 146 (71-75) and Annie Mayer came in fifth with a 168. Both are heading to the state tournament.
Anna Eckman of Park Rapids took home medalist honors with a 140 (70-70).
Other Otter scores: Olivia Jurgens (181), Hanna Bye (199), Ellie Bergren (208) and Shay Katzenmeyer (211).
“Bye and Jurgens had their best tournament of the year,” said Jurgens. “Bergren and Katzenmeyer gained valuable experience. Jyrkas had a very impressive two days of golf, placing third overall as an individual. Mayer played solid golf both days, however, she played her last six holes well today to secure her spot at state.”
The Class AA State Tournament will be held at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan, on Jun. 13 and 14.
