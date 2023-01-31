Fergus girls continue hot streak

After a week off and coming down the home stretch of the regular season, the Fergus Falls Otters girls hockey team ran their unbeaten streak to 12 games, with a 5-0 victory over the Willmar Cardinals on Tuesday night.
The home side picked up a pair of goals in the first period. Hannah Johnson got things rolling with a power play goal. She was helped on the play by Maddie Hulter and Tyra Skjeret. In the final minute of the first, Skye Norgren found the net, with assists going to Rylynn Krein and Vanessa Vaughn.
Two more goals were scored in the middle frame. Maddie Brimhall picked up a goal, with passes from Johnson and Maggie Greenagel. Moments later it was Rachel DeBrito capitalizing on a play from Skjeret.
Hulter wrapped up the goal scoring with a snipe to the upper shelf/blocker side from the red line to put the dot on the exclamation point (Norgren picked up the assist).
“Norgren had her most complete game as an Otter tonight, fantastic jump in the neutral zone,” stated Otters coach Tim Lill. “We capitalized on turnovers from the forecheck, resulting in the five goals. Very proud of all 20 girls.”
Lexi Metcalf got the shutout in the net, as the Otters out shot the Cards 31-10.
Now at 19-4-1 on the season and 7-2-1 in conference play, the Otters will wrap up the regular season on Thursday, hosting River Lakes.
