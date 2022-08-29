Budke

Otters Madi Budke taps the ball into the back of the net, in a win against Melrose, on Aug. 27. 

 Carl Hauser Daily Journal

Hosting the Melrose Dutchmen, on Aug. 27, the Fergus Falls Otters girls soccer team scored the first five goals – on the way to a 7-1 victory.



