Hosting the Melrose Dutchmen, on Aug. 27, the Fergus Falls Otters girls soccer team scored the first five goals – on the way to a 7-1 victory.
Senior Tyra Skjeret scored her first of three goals less than two minutes into the game, off of a corner kick. The lead was then doubled, with just under 32 minutes left in the first half, as Yana Prischmann found Madi Budke. Fergus would add on another goal, as Olivia Jurgens scored on a breakaway. The 3-0 lead would hold at halftime.
Skjeret would score her second goal on a hard shot from the corner of the 18-yard box, coming just over 10 minutes into the second half. She would then make it three, scoring just six minutes later, on a free kick and making it 5-0, Otters.
Melrose scored their lone goal at the 21 minute mark of the second half.
Ella Starzl tallied a brace (two goals) over the rest of the contest. The first was an unassisted goal at the 15 minute mark and the second was off an assist from Skjeret, with five to go.
“The girls played much better (against Melrose),” stated Otters coach Ben Jurgens. “Skjeret plays in the middle position and most of the game goes through her. She has great options in Prischmann, Budke and Starzl to pass the ball to and Vanessa Vaughn is leading the defense, doing a great job of getting used to the position.”
Skjeret scored five points in the game and now has four goals and two assists on the season.
“The girls looked comfortable being back on the turf,” said Jurgens. “If any athlete is looking for a great sport to join, you are welcome to join our soccer team. Between JV and varsity there will be plenty of playing time.”
Now at 2-0 on the season, the Otters will host Alexandria, on Aug. 30.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone