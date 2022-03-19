Taking on the No. 1 seeded Lions of Providence Academy on Saturday afternoon, the No. 2 seeded Fergus Falls Otters girls basketball team fell in the Class AA state title game, 55-53. In a game that was played at Williams Arena, on the campus of the University of Minnesota, the Lions scored the first two buckets of the game and never trailed.
Fergus Falls answered with a pair of buckets from Ellie Colbeck and Ainsley Hansen, to tie the game at four. Providence answered with five straight points and then built their lead out 10 points, with just under 10 minutes left in the first half.
The Otters slowly chipped away at the deficit and trailed 26-22 at the break.
Providence controlled the first six minutes of the second half, pushing their advantage to 41-30. Colbeck scored nine straight points, as the Otters went on a 9-2 run, pulling within four points.
It was a tight contest down the stretch, as Fergus Falls trailed by a possession twice, but the Lions hit their free throws. Brynn Sternberg hit a late three, but minimal time was on the clock and Providence prevailed.
“You’ve got the top two seeds battling it out, at a great venue, with great crowds, you expect it to be a great game,” stated Otters coach Josh Steer. “Win or lose, these are memories and relationships that these kids are gonna have for a lifetime.”
Colbeck led all scores with 41 points in the game. She was 14-31 from the floor and 7-9 from the free throw line. Hansen pulled down 10 rebounds.
“Throughout the season, we have had a couple games where we have been down by 10 points,” said Colbeck. “Truthfully you are just never out of the game, so we were going to continue to play our game and not take the foot off the gas.”
The Otters shot 18-46 in the game, good for 39.1%. They were 10-13 from the free throw line. Providence did win the battle on the boards, 36-30 and also outscored Fergus Falls in the paint, 32-18.
When asked about the support from the Fergus faithful, Tori Ratz responded with, “No surprise, they have always been our biggest supporters and we really appreciate them.”
“I couldn’t have asked for a better group of seniors,” said Steer. “They provide such a great culture, on and off the court. The legacy they want to leave is what Otter basketball is all about. Playing the game the right way, being good sports and playing till the end.”
Fergus Falls ended their season with a 26-6 record.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone