Fergus girls finish first at sub-section meet

At the Section 8AA South Sub-Section meet, held at Headwaters Golf Course in Park Rapids, on May 31, the Fergus Falls Otters girls golf team fired a collective 367, capturing the team title by three strokes over Hawley. To add on top, Annika Jyrkas claimed medalist honors with a 73.
Other Fergus Falls scores: 84 from Annie Mayer, 103 from Olivia Jurgens, 107 from Ellie Bergren, 112 from Shay Katzenmeyer and a 123 from Hanna Bye.
“Absolutely a beautiful day in Park Rapids for the Sub-Section Tournament,” commented Fergus coach Ben Jurgens. “Jyrkas and Mayer really led our team as they have all year long. Their leadership on and off the course has been a mainstay for the entire season. Jyrkas won her fourth tournament of the year and Mayer continued her solid play with her fourth place finish. Jurgens and Bergren played most of the round knowing that they would provide the third and fourth score. Bye and Katzenmeyer gained valuable experience playing in their first postseason tournament. We do need to do better from our three through six spots in order to have a real chance at winning the section. The nice part about this is we have proved we can do it. We just need to continue to practice and prepare for sections next Monday and Tuesday. The coaches are very proud of the girls and are excited for next week.”
Team Results:
1. Fergus Falls 367, 2. Hawley 370, 3. Perham 390, 4. Barnesville 407, 5. United North Central 415, 6. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 433, 7. Frazee 447, 8. Pelican Rapids 504.
