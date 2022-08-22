On Aug. 20, the Fergus Falls Otters girls tennis team traveled to Park Rapids for an eight team invitational. This tournament is always a great way to kick off the season with a lot of great tennis. It's set up as eight individual tournaments and Otters girls found success at every level.
Isabella Abrahams debuted for Fergus in her new role as the No. 1 singles player and did a fantastic job. She was striking the ball well and hit big with the big hitters. She looked to take a more aggressive and offensive approach at first singles and showed that she can do that with the best of them. Abrahams also earned her first win at the top of the ladder. Leila Nasri had a great showing at second singles on the day, walking away with second place in her tournament. Nasri is one of those players that can play on either side of the lineup, in singles or doubles. She's consistent and very aware on the court. She did an awesome job getting back into the singles side of things after playing mostly doubles the past couple of years. Clara Staphan filled the third singles slot and took third place in that tournament with a great day of grinding out points and clinching her third place finish by pulling out a great third set super tie-breaker to earn herself some hardware. A combination of eighth grader Kaia Ness and ninth grader Layla Zosel took turns in the forth singles tournament and had a great day of acclimating to what a varsity match looks like. Ness ended up winning her first varsity match, while Zosel pushed her match the distance before dropping it in a super-tiebreaker. It was a great day of gaining experience for these newcomers.
In doubles action, Karley Braeger and Ashtyn Lill had their go in the first doubles tournament. The duo started slow and were quickly acclimated to the world of first doubles. They ended up winning a match against Wadena/Deer Creek in an extremely long three setter 16-14. Hannah Anderson and Ruby Ellison had a fantastic day as a second doubles team, taking second place in the tournament. Both girls looked solid and even flashy at times with some great put-aways at the net and aggressive play. Cyntreya Lockett and Hattie Fullhart had a productive outing as the third doubles team, dropping a tight first match, but recovering very nicely to come back and earn the consolation championship. The forth doubles lineup had some very tight matches with a couple of three-set losses to the duos of Ava Hastings/Lauren Fazio and Lydia Kunz/Samantha Kunz. Dagny Gerhardson and Annie Trosvig finished up the last round of play in the forth doubles tournament with a back-and-forth 6-4, 7-5 victory.
“This first day of match play after just a week of practice is always a good indicator of where we are,” stated Otters coach Jamie Lill. “We saw some things that we did very well and some things we will get back to work on at practice. Overall it was a great day of tennis for our Otter girls.”
Singles:
1. Isabella Abrahams. L vs Mhd 6-0, 6-2. L vs Park Rapids 2-6, 6-3, 11-9, W vs Roseau 6-0, 6-0.
2. Leila Nasri. W vs. Roseau 6-0, 6-0, W vs Park Rapids 4-6, 6-1, 10-3, L vs Perham.
3. Clara Stephan. W vs. EGF 6-2, 6-0. L vs Mhd 6-3, 6-3. W 6-4, 1-6, 10-6.
4. Kaia Ness L vs Wadena/Deer Creek 6-2, 7-5. Layla Zosel L vs Roseau 6-2, 0-6, 10-5. Kaia Ness W 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles:
1. Karley Braeger/Ashtyn Lill. L vs WDC 6-1, 6-4. W vs Roseau 7-5, 4-6, 16-14. L vs. PR 6-4, 7-5.
2. Hannah Anderson/Ruby Ellison. W. vs PR 6-2, 6-4. W vs Minnewaska 6-4, 5-7, 10-4. L vs Mhd 6-3, 6-1.
3. Cyntreya Lockett/Hattie Fullhart. L vs Mhd 3-6, 6-1, 11-9. W 6-2, 6-4, W 6-1, 6-2.
4. Lauren Fazio/Ava Hastings L 4-6, 7-6 (5), 10-6. Lydia Kunz/Samantha Kunz L 6-4, 2-6, 10-5. Dagny Gerhardson/Annie Trosvig W 6-4, 7-5.