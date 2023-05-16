Fergus girls have strong showing against ND competition

At the Last Chance Meet in Wahpeton, on May 15, the Fergus Falls Otters girls track and field team placed second with 130 points. The host team took home the team title with 160 points.
“We were the only Minnesota team there. North Dakota can qualify athletes for their state meet at any time during the season. So this meet is a chance for teams to give opportunities at the end of the season,” stated Fergus coach Niki Welde. “We like the competition and timing of the meet for our kids. Sometimes it is a last chance for our kids to vie for spots going into the conference and section time of the season. And again it is a chance for season and all time personal records. Again we had amazing team improvements with 19 season bests. This on a night that pulled many of our athletes away for the All School Orchestra Concert.”
We had many great efforts tonight, some of them being:
Brook Zierden with two huge PRs in the shot put (28 feet even) and discus (81-05). One foot in the shot and five feet in the disc. “Those are great gains, as she started in those events later in this season,” said Welde.
Estee Versteeg once again led the distance team with amazing performances in the mile and her split in the 4x800-meter relay. She ran a top three time in Otter history in the 1600 (Five minutes, 23.86 seconds).
Versteeg joined forces with Violet McConn, Savannah Lee and Naomi Dummer for first place in the 4x800 (10:30.23).
Ella Starzl was first in the long jump (16-4.5).
Fergus moves onto a regular season meet in Battle Lake this Friday, then into the Central Lakes Conference Outdoor Championship meet on May 23.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone