Fergus girls have strong showing at conference indoor

Joining other Central Lakes Conference track and field teams at the indoor meet, on Apr. 1, the Fergus Falls Otters girls finished in fifth place, scoring 50 points. Alexandria scored 155 points and captured the team title, Brainerd was second at 127 and Rocori rounded out the top three with 110.5 points.
Ella Starzl captured first place in the high jump, clearing five feet. "She is jumping with an amazing confidence that no doubt comes from the hard work she put in this winter in hockey and finding time to take part in a jumping camp," noted Coach Welde. Starzl also captured third in the long jump (15-10.50).
The 4x800-meter relay team of Estee Versteeg, Savannah Lee, Olivia Swanson and Violet McConn ran a 15 second personal record (10 minutes and 44.1 seconds) to start the Otters off, placing second.
Estee Versteeg (5:48.50) and Cassie Wellman (5:49.40) both ran season bests in the 1600-meter run to bring in points for the Otters. Wellman (12:43.50) captured sixth place in the 3200-meter run.
The 4x200-meter relay team ran an excellent race, finishing fourth (2:00.05). Presley Warren, Becca Schindler, Ella Starzl and Siiri Smestad were members of that team.
"Our 4x400 team was made up of athletes who had a very busy day of challenging distances," mentioned Welde. "The 4x4 is the last event of the day, and often we see tired athletes running. All of these girls ran fantastic splits to place seventh (4:50.34). Olivia Swanson, Alexis Wellman, Savannah Lee, and Rebecca Schindler.”
Aubrey Seedorf placed in both the triple jump (31-01.00) and the long jump (14-06.00), finishing fourth and eighth, respectively. "Aubrey is one of those athletes who has picked up right where she left off," added Welde. "She had two season bests in those events."
