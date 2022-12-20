Fergus girls hockey turns the tables

Coming off of a game in which they saw a 2-0 third period lead go by the wayside, the Fergus Falls Otters girls hockey team saw themselves rally from a 2-0 deficit to pick up a 3-2 win against Northern Lakes, on Dec. 20.
NL scored at the 8:10 mark of the first period to take the lead. They would then make it a two-goal game a couple minutes into the second.
The Otters found the back of the net for the first time just over a minute after the last NL goal, as Maddie Hulter scored a power play goal off of feeds from Tyra Skjeret and Hannah Johnson.
Later in the second, Fergus would tie up the contest on a goal from McKenzie Sjolie. She was assisted on the play by Vanessa Vaughn.
Fergus would make it a three goal period and the eventual game winner with just under two minutes remaining in the frame. Maddie Brimhall was set up by Averie Tonneson for an even strength goal.
The two teams skated to a scoreless third period.
“We woke up after the first period and our forecheck was textbook, we did everything right except score,” mentioned Fergus coach Tim Lill. “Things don’t always bounce your way but we managed to get a victory and get out of town. Each line also scored tonight.”
Fergus outshot Northern Lakes 40-13 in the game.
The win moved the Otters to 9-4 on the season
They will be at the New Hope Tournament over the Holiday break.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone