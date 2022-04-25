The Fergus Falls Otters girls basketball recently held their end of the season banquet, wrapping up one of their more successful seasons in program history. The Otters were champions in the Central Lakes Conference (CLC), Section 8AA champions and runner up finishers in Class AA. At the state level, Ellie Colbeck received all-state recognition and Tori Ratz was honorable mention. Ainsley Hansen joined Colbeck and Ratz on the 2022 All-State Tournament Team. Fergus Falls was also a Class AA silver academic team, with an accumulative team GPA of 3.50 or higher. Hannah Polejewski, Ellia Soydara and Colbeck were academic all-staters.
For the CLC, Colbeck, Hansen and Ratz were all-conference, while Brynn Sternberg and Polejewski were honorable mention.
Team awards included: Ms. Hustle award, Brynn Sternberg. Most improved, Hansen and Polejewski. Best practice player (hard hat award), Soydara. Ms. Defense, Ratz and the Otters culture award, Colbeck.
The Otters also highlighted some of their individual statistical numbers. Colbeck scored 820 points on the season, which is a school record and her final career tally of 2,497 is also a school record. She also led the team with 181 assists, 73 steals, 230 rebounds and had the best free throw percentage (82.6%). Ratz led the team in three-point shooting at 45%. Hansen pulled down 230 rebounds and led the team in field goal percentage, 59.5%. As a team, the Otters knocked down 279 three-pointers, which is seventh best all-time in Minnesota girls basketball. Ratz had 126 herself, which is third best all-time for a single season. Her career made 433 three’s is fourth all-time in Minnesota and her percentage (45.68%) is third all-time.
Josh Steer was named the Class AA coach of the year and Jesse Price was named Class AA assistant coach of the year. The team ended 26-6 on the year.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone