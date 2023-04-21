Fergus girls host meet with area teams

The Fergus Falls Otters girls track and field team welcomed in schools for the “Snow-B-Gone” meet, on Apr. 18. Team wise, Detroit Lakes took top honors with 183.5 points, Fergus was second with 155.5 and Horace N.D. was third with 83.5. Ottertail Central was fifth at 58 points and Hillcrest sixth with 26.
“It was so refreshing to compete outside for the first time. We saw an amazing amount of season bests, just by getting outside,” observed Otters coach Niki Welde. “After a lot of scheduling around the weather, we were able to make this work. Thank you to all our volunteers who helped make this happen.”
Highlights for the Otters:
Ella Starzl led with a season best win in the long jump to win that event (16 feet 4.75 inches). She placed third in the high jump (4-10) and fourth in the 100-meter dash (:14.34).
Rachel DeBrito jumped a season best in the long jump (13-7.5) and placed fifth in the 100 (:14.45) and sixth 200 (6 - :30.23).
Olivia Trout placed runner up in the 300-meter hurdles (:56.59).
It was a second place finish in the pole vault for Aubrey Seedorf (7-00), third in the long jump (14-6.25) and fourth in the triple jump (31-2.75)
Violet McConn had a season best and second place finish in the 800-meter run (2:42.30).
Estee VerSteeg captured the 1600-meter run (5:46.3).
Cassie Wellman was runner up in the 1600 (5:47.87) and 3200 (12:27.26)
Olivia Swanson was fourth (2:45.35) and Alexis Wellman fifth (2:47.56) in the 800.
Sarah Grotberg came in fourth (13:13.66) and Naomi Dummer fifth (13:21.90) in 3200.
The relays for the Otters had strong finishes. The 4x200-meter relay team placed third (1:57.53) … Starzl, Rebecca Schnidler, DeBrito and Siiri Smestad. It was a first place finish for the 4x400 squad (4:36.04) … Swanson, Schindler, Aubree Nelson and Versteeg. Also in first was the 4x800 team (10:38.53) … Savannah Lee, Swanson, Versteeg and Violet Mcconn.
Highlights for OTC:
Kinley Bormann was second in the triple jump (32-10.5) and fourth in the 400 (1:09.31)
Kallyn Grove was the champion in the 800 (2:37.53).
Norah Froslee had a pair of third place finishes in the 1600 (5:51.36) and the 3200 (12:33.91).
Ally Hart came in fourth in the 100-meter hurdles (18.42).
The 4x200 had a runner up finish (1:56.19) … Erika Heibel, Hart, Becca Frederick and Bormann.
Highlights for Hillcrest:
Katie Holzner placed third in the 800 (2:45.07).
Liv Liseth was fourth in the 300 hurdles (1:00.59).
Judit Moller was sixth in the 1600 (5:55.47).
The 4x800 relay and 4x400 each had a third place finish … Moller, Marie-Elise Oy, Liseth and Holzner (10:54.19) & (4:47).
