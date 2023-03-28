Fergus girls open up track season

The Fergus Falls Otters girls track team had their first meet of the spring, competing at an indoor meet held at Concordia, on Mar. 24.
“We had an excellent showing last, we feel very fortunate to have the indoor opportunities that we do,” observed Fergus coach Niki Welde. “ We have a young team. They jumped right in and found success and lots of opportunity to move in a large space in the events we have been training for in a gym.”
Taking a look at some of the highlights.
Ella Starzl won the long jump with an early season top mark (16 feet and three inches).
“She is coming into the season ready to compete. She also placed second in the girls high jump with an all time personal record of 5-1,” stated Welde. “She worked hard over the winter in hockey, but also found time to take part in a track and field camp at Concordia over the winter. Her hard work showed.”
Aubrey Seedorf showed up in the long jump (14-02.5) and triple jump (31-00) pits placing third and second, respectively. Another athlete Welde mentioned who trained hard over the winter season in gymnastics and it is showing right off the bat.
Cassie Wellman won the mile with a fantastic beginning of the season time (Five minutes and 54.99 seconds). “She is already running with a solid determination,” said Welde. “She again worked hard in the winter season on the Nordic Ski Team. Her hard work continues to pay off.”
The 4x800 relay team ran an excellent early season time to win. Olivia Swanson, Naomi Dummer, Savannah Lee and Violet McConn finished with a time of 11:01.21.
Another relay team, 4x200, of Rachel DeBrito, Becca Schindler, Ella Starzl, and Siiri Smestad scored in third place (1:59.22). “The 4x200 can be a little chaotic indoors as teams do not stay in their lanes for the entire race,” mentioned Welde. “It leads to fast decisions that need to be made on the spot. These girls handled those decisions well.”
Also, Sarah Grotberg captured first in the 3200 meter run, coming in with a time of 13:24.14.
“I am very proud of all our girls. Many on our team competed for the first time ever in an indoor setting and I believe they held their own,” stated Welde.
Fergus track and field returns to action on Apr. 1, at the Central Lakes Conference indoor meet at Saint John’s University.
