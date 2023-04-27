Fergus girls partake in meet hosted by Brainerd

In a meet that featured four schools, the Fergus Falls Otters girls track and field team finished with 43.5 points. Brainerd dominated the meet with 135 points, Pequot Lakes had 65 and Bemidji 32.5.
“We had outstanding results with 41 season best times, heights and distances,” exclaimed Fergus coach Niki Welde. “That is a record for us. I do believe that competing outside has been exactly what this team needed.”
Some of the Otter highlights:
Ella Starzl claimed first place in the long jump (16 feet, four inches) and third in the high jump.
Violet McConn ran second place in the 400-meter dash with a (One minute, 3.89 seconds). That is the fastest Otter 400 this season.
Ruby Ellison was second in the high jump with a personal record (4-10).
Aubrey Seedorf claimed third in the triple jump, with a one foot season best (32-04).
Sarah Nordlund came in fourth in the 100-meter hurdles (:18.52) and fourth in the triple jump (32-03).
Aubree Nelson fifth in the 200-meter dash (28.91).
Olivia Swanson fifth in the 800-meter (2:41.3).
Estee Versteeg (5:41.83), Cassie Wellman (5:45.72), Naomi Dummer (5:56.45) and Sarah Grotberg (5:59.36) went three-six in the 1600-meter run.
Wellman (12:26.91) and Grotberg (12:45.85) finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the two mile.
4x200 were runner ups with the foursome including: Ella Starzl, Rebecca Schindler, Rachel DeBrito and Siiri Smestad (1:55.86).
The Otters will return to action with a pair of meets during the first week of May.
