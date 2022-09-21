Attacking

Ruby Ellison punching a backhand volley against her Sartell opponent, on Sept. 20. 

 Submitted

On Sept. 20, the Fergus Falls Otters girls tennis team hosted section 8AA and Central Lakes Conference opponents Sartell-Saint Stephen Sabers in a dual. The Otters took a clean sweep of singles and topped the first doubles match to earn a 5-2 victory.



