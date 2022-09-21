On Sept. 20, the Fergus Falls Otters girls tennis team hosted section 8AA and Central Lakes Conference opponents Sartell-Saint Stephen Sabers in a dual. The Otters took a clean sweep of singles and topped the first doubles match to earn a 5-2 victory.
Fergus had great matches all around on the singles side of things, highlighted by a come-from-behind win for Ruby Ellison. Ellison has been occupying the third singles slot for much of the season and is really finding her stride and confidence. She found herself down 4-5 in the first set before winning 9 of the next 10 games to earn the match 7-5, 6-1.
“Ellison did a great job of staying the course and being aggressive throughout her match, as well as keeping that mental edge over her opponent after winning the first set,” said Fergus coach Jamie Lill.
Isabella Abrahams, Leila Nasri and Ashtyn Lill also all picked up straight set wins to earn all the singles points for the Otters. Karley Braeger and Cyntreya Lockett also edged out the Sabers 11-9 in a third set super tie-breaker.
“Tonight was a great team match for us from top to bottom,” said Lill. “We rebounded nicely from a less than superb showing on Monday night and the girls showed up to play.”
The Otters host the Willmar Cardinals in another 8AA and CLC matchup, on Sept. 22.
Singles:
1. Isabella Abrahams (FF) defeated Sarah Weno (S) 6-4, 6-3.
2. Leila Nasri (FF) defeated Charlotte Lau (S) 6-4, 6-2.
3. Ruby Ellison (FF) defeated Olivia Marek (S) 7-5, 6-1.
4. Ashtyn Lill (FF) defeated Addy Bultema (S) 6-2, 6-2.
