Fergus girls place second at conference tournament

Fergus Falls Maroon girls bowling team took second place at the Central NW Conference Tournament in Perham, on Feb. 26 and will compete at the Girls Minnesota High School Bowling State Tournament on Mar. 4. The season came to an end for the young Fergus Falls Gold team, as they set their sights on the upcoming fall co-ed season.
Fergus Falls Maroon was the number one seed after the eight-game qualifying round, and defeated Perham/Detroit Lakes/St Cloud Apollo in their semi-final match. The Otters stumbled in the first game of the two-game/total-pin championship match against Sauk Rapids, finding themselves down by 31 pins. The Otters’ comeback attempt in game two fell short by 15 pins, as Sauk Rapids would take the win. Fergus Falls Maroon receives an at-large bid to the State Tournament by way of their 16-2 regular season record. Kaydence Knutson led FF Maroon on the day, filling frames at 84%, with Kendra Koep and Amelia Eide at 79%.
Fergus Falls Gold bowled short-handed again, taking two zero frames in every game. Despite that, the team had a great attitude all day, and bowled well, remarkably finishing the tournament scoring just under their season average. Eighth-graders Maddie Price (68%) and Grace Gaines (62%) were team-high.
The GMHSB All-Conference Tournament will be held in Coon Rapids on Sunday. Alayna Price, Myia Krensing and Kendra Koep will represent the Otters as they compete with the best bowlers in Minnesota.
The All-Honors award for effort, sportsmanship, and positive attitude went to KayLea Weisenberger from FF Gold, and to Myia Krensing from FF Maroon.
