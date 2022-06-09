The Fergus Falls Otters girls golf team saved their best for when it mattered most, on their quest to repeat as Section 8AA champions. Fergus shot their best team round of the season, on June 7, carding a 329 on day two of the section tournament, for a two day total of 680 and winning by 26 strokes over second place Perham. Park Rapids was third with a 730, Hawley at 749, Roseau a 781 and East Grand Forks fired a 783.
Individually, the Otters had five golfers who finished in the top ten. Annika Jyrkas finished in third place, with a two day total of 164. Annie Mayer claimed fifth, carding a 170. Ellia Soydara was seventh 174, Lexi Metcalf eighth 176 and Ella Mayer finished with a 179, good for ninth place. Olivia Jurgens rounded out the Fergus scoring with a 192.
“Metcalf, Ella and Annie all shot career lows,” stated Otters coach Ben Jurgens. “Ella had a fantastic round of golf to get us started and posted our first round on the board.
Perham’s Mallory Belka was the medalist, finishing with a total of 150.
The Class AA State Tournament will be held on June 14-15, at Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course, located in Jordan.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone