On Oct. 4, the No. 6 seeded Otters traveled to Courts Plus in Fargo for Section 8AA Subsection playoff action against the No. 3 seeded Thief River Falls Prowlers. The Prowlers swept the match 7-0.
“We were simply outmatched by a solid Thief River Falls squad. The top of their lineup is just fantastic,” stated Otters coach Jamie Lill. “Their top singles player is seeded No. 1 in the individual tournament and their top doubles team is seeded No. 2 in the doubles tournament. Our girls represented well, but fell short to a veteran team with a lot more varsity experience. We will use this match as a springboard moving forward. We have a lot of younger players in the mix and are excited for the future of Otter tennis.”
Now the Otters all changing gears from team competition to individual tournaments where Isabella Abrahams and Ruby Ellison will represent Fergus Falls in the singles tournament and the doubles teams of Ashtyn Lill/Leila Nasri and Karley Braeger/Cyntreya Lockett will give it a go for another chance to extend their seasons. Last year 8th grader Ashtyn Lill and senior Mia Marsh made an upset move into the section tournament and all six of the individuals are looking to do the same again this year.
