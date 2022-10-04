Team

The Fergus Falls Otters girls tennis team and coaches get together outside CourtsPlus, in Fargo.

 Submitted

On Oct. 4, the No. 6 seeded Otters traveled to Courts Plus in Fargo for Section 8AA Subsection playoff action against the No. 3 seeded Thief River Falls Prowlers. The Prowlers swept the match 7-0.



