Fergus girls sending five to state

The Fergus Falls Otters girls swimming and diving team pose by the pool at Kennedy Secondary School. They finished second as a team at the section meet and will have five girls representing the team and town at the state meet this Thursday and Friday.
The Fergus Falls Otters swimming and diving team put on a strong performance over the two day Section 8A meet, on Nov. 11-12, finishing in second place as a team and having five girls represent them at the upcoming state meet.
Park Rapids finished first as a team, scoring 561 points. Fergus then had 358.5, Detroit Lakes 342.5, Perham/New York Mills 284, Thief River Falls 246, Fosston-Bagley-Crookston 143 and Warroad/Roseau/Greenbush-Middle River 87.
Individual highlights for the Otters: Estee VerSteeg was the champion in the 200-yard individual medley (Two minutes, 11.01 seconds) and second in the 500-yard freestyle (5:35.52). She will race in both events at state. Alexis Wellman advanced to state in the 100-yard freestyle, with a runner up finish (57.33). Aisling Cox was also a runner up in the 100-yard backstroke (1:04.82) and advanced.
The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Mayah Fear, Karlie Petersen, VerSteeg and Wellman placed second (1:45.53) and moved onto state.
The state meet is being held Nov. 17-18 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, on the campus of the University of Minnesota.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone