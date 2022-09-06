The Fergus Falls Otters girls tennis team split matches on Sept. 2, in a home triangular with the Detroit Lakes Lakers and Thief River Falls Prowlers. Fergus topped the Lakers 4-3, while a strong team from TRF earned a 6-1 win over the home team.
In the first match of the day, it was a rematch with Detroit Lakes. Fergus had beaten them earlier this season in a 4-3 nail biter and expected much the same. A nail-biter is exactly what they got. Their wins came in the one’s and two’s with Isabella Abrahams and Leila Nasri grabbing the singles wins and doubles teams of Ashtyn Lill/Hattie Fullhart and Karley Braeger/Cyntreya Lockett earning victories.
“Nesri continues to play clean and consistent tennis for us in that second singles spot and earned a routine straight set win. Her all-around game and patience on the court is serving her so well this season,” states Otters coach Jamie Lill. “Abrahams had a challenge on her hands as she came up against Anna Askelson who had defeated her last week 6-4, 6-4. There was a different outcome this time, however. Abrahams brought her A-game and really imposed herself offensively most of the match, earning a 6-4, 6-1 win.”
Braeger and Lockett cruised through their first set 6-0, before hitting a bit of a hiccup in the second set. They did a very nice job of staying the course and battling mentally to earn the match in a second set tiebreak. The Otters needed one more point to earn the team victory over the Lakers when Lill and Fullhart found themselves in a third set super tie-breaker. This match was very back-and-forth and full of fast-paced volleys and great lobs. In a tight tie-break, Lill pulled out a great wide service ace to seal the deal 10-7 in the third. The losses against DL were really tight matches as well with eighth grader Kaia Ness falling 6-4, 6-1 at fourth singles and Hannah Anderson and Kezi Hartwell falling 6-4, 6-4 in third doubles. Ruby Ellison narrowly missed a win in her marathon third singles match, eventually dropping the match 6-3, 1-6, 10-8.
“Our match against Thief River Falls had a little different feel to it on many courts. They are easily the toughest line-up we’ve seen so far this season. They are dominating singles in most of their matches and continued to do so, dropping just two games in the four singles matches combined,” mentioned Jamie.
The Prowlers demonstrated very clean and technically sound tennis. They are also an extremely athletic team that moves very well and has great court coverage. Braeger and Lockett earned the only team victory at third doubles with a 6-4, 6-0 win. Fullhart and Ellison played a great three-setter at second doubles, but ultimately lost in the third set super tie-breaker.
Fergus will host the St. Cloud Crush, on Sept. 6 and travel to Brainerd on Sept. 8.
