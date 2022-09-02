The Fergus Falls Otters girls tennis team welcomed in Central Lakes Conference foe, the Alexandria Cardinals, to the Kennedy Secondary School tennis courts, on Sept. 1. Not only a CLC clash but also a Section 8AA match, which saw the visitors come out on top, 5-2.
The wins came from Ruby Ellison at third singles and the second doubles duo of Karley Braeger and Cyntreya Lockett. Ellison has been showing consistency on the singles side of things and earning some big wins for. Braeger and Lockett just play so well together and dominated their match, only dropping two games. The other doubles matches were very close with Ashtyn Lill and Hattie Fullhard falling in a marathon 7-6(5), 7-5 matchup at first doubles while Kezi Hartwell and Hannah Anderson went the distance before dropping their match in the third set.
“We had some great all-around matches tonight,” said Otters coach Jamie Lill. “The conditions were extremely hot on the courts and played a factor for our girls out there. We had a few matches that really could have gone either way for us. We're happy that we get to see them again in late September.”
Fergus returned to action on Sept. 2, hosting a triangular.
