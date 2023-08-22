Fergus girls tennis get excellent experience to begin season

On Aug. 19 the Fergus Falls Otters girls tennis team traveled to Park Rapids for a full day of tennis at the Park Rapids Tennis Invitational. The Otters had entries in eight different tournaments: first through fourth singles and first through fourth doubles. They ended up with a calm, 93 degree day. The girls did a great job of competing in their matches that spanned about eight hours in some pretty intense heat.
Returning senior and captain Isabella Abrahams took the court in the first singles flight of the tournament. Abrahams cruised through her first match, only dropping a single game on her way to a 6-1, 6-0 victory. She found herself in a third set super tie breaker in a much closer second round match. After much back and forth, Abrahams dropped the nail-biter 11-9 and a close third match 6-3, 6-4 to earn herself 4th place on the day.
Sophomore Ruby Ellison filled the second singles tournament slot for the Otters. After a bit of a slow start to her first match and finding herself down a set 0-6, Ellison found her groove and won the second set. She fell in this match in a third set tie-break 10-5. She cruised through her next two matches, dropping only five games total on her way to taking home third place for the day. This was a great way for her to start the season.
Senior Clara Stephan played the third singles tournament for the Otters. After a first round loss 6-3, 6-3, Stephan found herself in quite the battle with Morgan McDonald of East Grand Forks. The first set was very back and forth. Stephan did a great job of riding the ups and downs of the set. She was up 5-4, then down 5-6. Dropping a couple games at the end of a set can be very hard on the mental aspect of the game, but she stayed the course and fought her way back to force a tie break that she ended up winning on her way to a straight set victory. This was a great win for Stephan.
The fourth singles slot was shared by three players: Ali Bredenberg, Julianna Flugstad and Avary Bartholomay. While this position didn't end up gathering wins, these girls went out and battled, gained great on-court experience and worked their tails off to represent their team well.
On the doubles side of things, sophomore duo Hattie Fullhart and Ashtyn Lill took to the court as the No. 1 doubles team. Fullhart and Ashtyn earned a fairly routine first round win before a tight three-set match against Perham. After a slow start where they found themselves down a set, Fullhart and Ashtyn were able to clean things up a bit and play more solid tennis to earn themselves a win 10-4 in the third set tie-breaker. This win put the girls in the championship match against East Grand Forks where the girls took the tournament 6-3, 6-4.
Sophomore Layla Zosel and freshman Kaia Ness paired up as a new second doubles team. Zosel and Ness cruised through their first round 6-1, 6-0 before finding themselves in the thick of a very close second round match. The girls dropped a tight first set 6-4, but recovered very nicely to earn the second set 7-5. They eventually dropped the match in the third set tie-breaker, but showed their great competitive edge by battling back after dropping the first set. It's not uncommon in tennis to see a team kind of "go away" in a match after dropping a tight set, but these girls battled hard and fought the entire way. It was great to watch that they were clearly not going away. The second round loss put them in the final match for third place, which was also a very long, tough battle. The third set tie-break went their way this time and the girls earned the match 10-5 in the third set and earned a great third place finish for themselves.
In the third doubles tournament, seventh graders Carsyn Lill and Dillyn Lill took to the court for their first career varsity matches. The girls played solid, consistent tennis to earn their first two matches in straight sets and put themselves in the championship match. The final match put them to the test as they won the first set 6-3 but hit a rough patch at the end of the second set and dropped three consecutive games to drop the set 6-3 and force a third set super tie-breaker to determine the championship. Carsyn and Dillyn did a nice job of staying focused, recognizing and executing some corrections, and digging in to earn the championship 10-1 in the final set. This was a great first varsity outing for these new youngsters on the team.
The fourth doubles teams brought home some second place hardware as well! Three different teams rotated through and shared the duties in this tournament. Seniors Kylie King and Maddie Lien made fairly routine work of their match, winning 6-2, 6-3 and demonstrating some great variety in their shot making selections. Junior Julia Hajicek and sophomore Annie Proudfoot battled hard for their second round win, taking their match 7-5, 7-6(1) and putting our third team into the championship match. Lauren Fazio and Raquel Prody, both juniors, played a very tight and competitive match in the championship, but fell just short of the title, narrowly falling 5-7, 6-4, 10-5.
“Saturday was just a great day of tennis for our program,” stated Otters coach Jamie Lill. “The girls got in a lot of match play. They really looked good and showed off all the hard work they've put in during the off season. With just one week under our belt, these girls appear to be in mid-season form and that is largely due to their dedication to put in the time on the court and in the weight room all year long. It's shaping up to be a great season for Otter tennis.”
A busy week is here, as the Otters host Park Rapids on Aug. 22, travel to Detroit Lakes for a triangular on Aug. 24 and then take on Morris and Moorhead, on Aug. 25.