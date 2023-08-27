Fergus girls tennis wraps up busy week with two more victories

On Aug. 25, the Fergus Falls Otters girls tennis team had an interesting day. In the morning, they traveled to take on the Morris Tigers and came away with a victory. Then returning home, they hosted the Moorhead Spuds and made it two for two on the day.
Fergus Falls 6 Morris 1
Otters Isabella Abrahams showed off her stuff in her first singles match against a very athletic Cate Kehoe. Abrahams did a great job of pushing Kehoe back in the court and taking advantage when she was given a short ball. The two played a very tight first set that Abrahams took 6-4 before she just became too much for Kehoe to fight off and Bella earned the second set relatively easily at 6-1. “Abrahams is really coming into her own at this first singles position and dictating play well … This was a great match for her,” observed Fergus coach Jamie Lill.
Ruby Ellison simply rolled through her match 6-1, 6-0. She has just been dominating her matches in this second spot by playing smart and aggressive tennis. Ellison has a very solid all-court game that has been spot on so far this year.
Layla Zosel played in the third singles and had the closest match against the Tigers. Zosel started a bit slow and had to work her way into her match. After dropping the first set 6-4, she was able to flip the switch and play much more her style of tennis, winning the second set 6-1 and the third set super tiebreaker 10-6. Zosel should be gaining confidence each match as she adjusts to her new varsity role this season. This was a great comeback for her.
Ali Bredenberg snagged another singles win pretty handily in the fourth singles slot.
In doubles action, Hattie Fullhart and Ashtyn Lill continue to dominate their matches, dropping just a couple games to start the match. Once these two get rolling, they have been working very well and finding success. “One goal for them will be to always come right out of the gate at full throttle. Against the best players in the section, you cannot afford a slow start, so we will target that as a new goal for them,” said Jamie.
Our other doubles win came from Dillyn Lill and Carsyn Lill at third doubles. This duo dropped just one game in their 6-0, 6-1 victory.
Fergus Falls 6 Moorhead 1
In singles action, Abrahams played Madison Anderson in the first singles match. These girls have played each other a few times in the past with close results, so Abrahams knew she had her work but out for her. The match started pretty tight, but Abrahams maintained her gameplan and pulled away a bit in the second set. You will not find a more mentally tough competitor than her on the court and she pulled off a straight set victory 6-3, 6-1.
Ellison found herself in a tighter match than she has been playing lately as she was pushed to three sets by Elizabeth Glatt. Ellison pulled off the win in the super tiebreaker 10-7. “It can be hard to stay in a match mentally when you drop the first set, but Ellison did a great job of digging in and extending the match to give herself the chance for the win,” stated Jamie.
Zosel played third singles and rolled to a straight set win, dropping just one game. Consistency wins in girls tennis and Zosel just played more consistent tennis to get the easy win.
Kaia Ness jumped over to the singles side of the lineup for the first time this season and it served her well. After earning the first set, Ness found herself down 2-3 in the second before finding that second gear and rattling off four straight games to earn the win. Kaia is such a determined competitor and it was a great first singles match for her this season.
In doubles action, Fullhart and Ashtyn made some pretty quick work in their first doubles matchup, dropping just three games. This pair has really risen to the occasion so far this season.
You cannot outhustle this duo. Clara Stephan and Kylie King fell in straight sets to a consistent 2nd doubles team. “We just left too many balls in the sweet spot for Moorhead and they took advantage of it,” said Jamie.
In third doubles, Dillyn and Carsyn found success again winning their match 6-2, 6-1. The Otter coaches weren't exactly sure what to expect from Carsyn and Dillyn coming into matches as seventh graders, but they are showing consistency in their groundstrokes and serves as well as a growing knowledge of shot selection during play.
“The matches, both in Morris and home with Moorhead, gave us great experience,” stated Jamie. “We produced some of our best tennis on individual courts and earned us a couple of big 6-1 team wins. Our girls played eight matches in seven days and handled it beautifully.”
The Otters will host Willmar, on Aug. 29.
Versus Morris:
Singles:
1. Isabella Abrahams (FF) defeated Cate Kehoe (M) 6-4, 6-1.
2. Ruby Ellison (FF) defeated Chloe Zimmel (M) 6-1, 6-0.
3. Layla Zosel (FF) defeated Lilia Asmus (M) 4-6, 6-1, 10-6.
4. Ali Bredenberg (FF) defeated Ava Breuer (M) 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles:
1. Hattie Fullhart/Ashtyn Lill (FF) defeated Ashley Koehl/Nora Meek (M) 6-2, 6-1.
2. Grace Hauglie/Izajbell Hoffman (M) defeated Clara Stephan/Kaia Ness (FF) k7-5, 6-2.
3. Dillyn Lill/Carsyn Lill (FF) defeated Heidi Seales/Ellen Reed (M) 6-0, 6-1.
Versus Moorhead:
Singles:
1. Isabella Abrahams (FF) defeated Madison Anderson (M) 6-3, 6-1.
2. Ruby Ellison (FF) defeated Elizabeth Glatt (M) 4-6, 6-2, 10-7.
3. Layla Zosel (FF) defeated Livvy Dreessen (M) 6-0, 6-1.
4. Kaia Ness (FF) defeated Sienna Lee (M) 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles:
1. Hattie Fullhart/Ashtyn Lill (FF) defeated Brooke Hoogland/Keena Watson (M) 6-2, 6-1.
2. Mya Follinstad/Izzy Kelly (M) defeated Clara Stephan/Kylie King (FF) 6-3, 6-2.
3. Dillyn Lill/Carsyn Lill (FF) defeated Ava Gilbertson/Sidney Zimmerman (M) 6-2, 6-1.