The Fergus Falls Otters girls tennis team wrapped up their regular season, on Sept. 29, by hosting both Bemidji and Moorhead. The two visitors both prevailed over the Otters.
Bemidji nearly got the sweep, but Ruby Ellison got the win in a tight three set match, earning the 16-14 win in the third set super-tie breaker. Ashtyn Lill and Leila Nasri were also involved in close tie-break matches that didn't end up going their way. Ashtyn fell 10-8 in her third set and Nasri dropped her close match 7-6(2), 6-3.
Next up for the Otters was the Moorhead Spuds, who ended up taking the match 5-2. Fergus wins came from Ruby Ellison and Ashtyn. Ellison cruised 6-0, 6-2, while Ashtyn once again went the duration and earned her win 7-5, 3-6, 10-5. The first doubles team of Karley Braeger and Cyntreya Lockett also forced a third set before falling to the Spuds.
“It was really a great day for our last home matches,” said Otters coach Jamie Lill. “We got some great tennis out of all eight of our seniors and got some wins against some of our top 8AA opponents.”
Next up for the Otters is the subsection tennis tournament that will be played at Courts Plus in Fargo. On Oct. 4, the Otters will participate in a team tournament. The next day, the Otters will have six players involved in an individual singles and doubles tournament. Isabella Abrahams and Ellison will represent the Otters in the singles tournament while the doubles teams of Nasri/Ashtyn and Braeger/Lockett will represent the Otters in the doubles tournament.
Fergus Falls vs. Bemidji
Singles:
1. Emily Dondelinger (B) defeated Isabella Abrahams (FF) 6-0, 6-1.
2. Anna Glen (B) defeated Leila Nasri (FF) 7-6(2), 6-3.
3. Ruby Ellison (FF) defeated Aline Arenas (B) 7-5, 1-6, 16-14.
4. Elizabeth Peterson (B) defeated Ashtyn Lill (FF) 6-2, 4-6, 10-8.
Doubles:
1. Darby Neis/Maddie Jensen (B) defeated Karley Braeger/Cyntreya Lockett (FF) 6-4, 6-0.
2. Kendal Midboe/Elena Peterson (B) defeated Hattie Fullhart/Kaia Ness (FF) 6-4, 6-2.
3. Noelle Mueller/Sam Wood (B) defeated Hannah Anderson/Kylie King (FF) 6-1, 6-3.
Fergus Falls vs. Moorhead
Singles:
1. Katryna Hanson (M) defeated Isabella Abrahams (FF) 6-0, 6-3.
2. Kylie Torkelson (M) defeated Leila Nasri (FF) 6-1, 6-1.
3. Ruby Ellison (FF) defeated Elizabeth Glatt (M) 6-0, 6-2.
4. Ashtyn Lill (FF) defeated Keena Watson (M) 7-5, 3-6, 10-5.
Doubles:
1. Sophie Swenson/Brooke Hoogland (M) defeated Karley Braeger/Cyntreya Lockett (FF) 6-1, 6-7(3), 10-1.
2. Madi Anderson/Katelynn Schwantz (M) defeated Hattie Fullhart/Kaia Ness (FF) 6-2, 6-1.
3. Mya Follingstad/Deborah Ngusa (M) defeated Hannah Anderson/Kylie King (FF) 6-2, 6-1.