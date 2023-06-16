Fergus golfers wrap up season in Jordan

The Fergus Falls Otters golf teams were represented on the girls side by Annie Mayer and Annika Jyrkas and on the boys side by Riley McGovern, at the 2023 Class AA State Tournament, which was held at Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course near Jordan.
Day one
Jyrkas fired a 77 (putting her in eighth place) and Mayer turned in an 81 (17th place).
"Mayer played great," said Fergus coach Ben Jurgens. "She hit the ball really well throughout the round, leaving her in good shape. Mayer played her last six holes even par. Jyrkas played a gutsy round of golf. She was so impressive mentally, being able to think her way around the golf course. Her 60 degree around the greens was so fun to watch."
McGovern finished with an 85 over the first 18 holes. That put him in a tie at 64th place.
Day two
Returning to the course for another 18, Jyrkas turned in a 79 for a two day total of 156 and finished in a three-way tie for fifth place. Mayer had an 89 for a total of 170 and tied for 29th place.
"This was both Mayer and Jyrkas's third state tournament and they really showed their experience in how they played. Mayer had a very solid state tournament. She hit the ball so well throughout the two days. Her 81 on Jun. 13 was so impressive as she got off to a rocky start and completely held it together and had an awesome back nine to post her score. Jyrkas had an amazing tournament and her fifth place finish is so awesome! She learned during her round on day two that things don't always go your way, but you never stop competing. She played every hole with determination and made a 15-footer on the last hole of the tournament to secure fifth place. We are so proud of these two girls. They went to the state tournament, represented Otter golf, Fergus Falls and Pebble Lake Golf Course. Most importantly, they are so fun to be around. They are awesome!"
Pequot Lakes claimed the girls team title, finishing with a 651, three shots better than Lake City. Grace Petzold, of Providence Academy, was medalist honors (75-70-145).
McGovern came back and finished with a two day total of 172, including an 87 on the second 18. He finished in a tie for 69th place.
Individually, Carter White, of Staples-Motley, shot a two day total of 144 (72-72) to snag medalist honors for the boys. Team wise, Totino-Grace finished at 598 (299-299) claiming the team title.
Area golfers
Pelican Rapids: Brady Petznick finished in a tie at 83rd place in Class AA: 91-88-179.
Ottertail Central: The boys, as a team, finished in eighth place in Class A: 355-342-697. Carter Dilly led the way, firing back to back 82’s and finishing in a tie for 37th place. Nathan Hillman tied for 40th: 85-80-165. Logan Kostelecky was 71st: 95-86-181. Owen Buehler tied for 75th: 93-94-187 and Christian Carlson 86th: 156-153-309. On the girls side, Sophie Hillman tied for 22nd: 92-93-185.
Hillcrest: Erik Bjorndahl tied for 37th in Class A: 80-84-164.
