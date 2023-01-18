Fergus gymnasts enjoy fruitful night in Moorhead

Taking on the Moorhead Spuds, on Jan. 17, the Fergus Falls Otters gymnastics team came away with a 137.825-129.225 victory. It was a season high school for Fergus and just short of a school record by .475.
The JV was also victorious, while setting a record for scoring: Fergus Falls - 130.30 Moorhead - 86.65
Otters will be in Sauk Rapids on Jan. 19. Below are the Otter results for varsity and JV.
Varsity
Vault -
1 Aubrey Seedorf 8.825
3 Olivia Trout 8.6
4 Riplee Saurer 8.525
5 Mashayla Mau 8.475
6 Abigail Strege 8.425
Bars -
1 Olivia Trout 8.3
2 Mayah Fear 8.2
3 Aubrey Seedorf 7.95
5 Mashayla Mau 7.85
6 Abigail Strege 7.6
Beam -
1 Karolyn Papon 9.15
2 Aubrey Seedorf & Mashayla Mau 9.05
3 Abigail Strege 8.95
5 Olivia Trout 8.575
Floor -
1 Olivia Trout 8.975
2 Aubrey Seedorf 8.75
3 Mashayla Mau 8.625
5 Mayah Fear 8.55
8 Clarissa Heikes 8.325
All-Around -
1 Aubrey Seedorf 34.575
2 Olivia Trout 34.45
3 Mashayla Mau 34.00
JV
Vault -
1st-5th places- Sarah Nordlund (8.55), Mayah Fear (8.45), Esther Covington (8.4), Natalee Shearer (8.35), Kassidy Papon (8.25)
