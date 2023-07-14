Fergus Legion wraps up home slate versus stout Alex side

Fergus Falls American Legion Post 30 finished their home baseball games for the year against a very good Alexandria team. Post 30 held tough in both games for the first five innings but couldn’t keep things close in the end.
Alexandria 13 Fergus Falls 2
Alexandria would jump out to a 3-0 lead after one via a three run home run to centerfield. Ethan Gronwold would do a great job of settling in and holding Alex scoreless till the fifth. Post 30 would score two in the bottom of the fourth to make it 3-2. Ben Swanson walked to lead off, Owen Krueger doubled down the right field line and Gronwold singled sharply to center to score both runners. Alexandria would score three runs in the fifth and sixth innings and four runs in the seventh to bring the final score to 13-2.
Gronwold started on the mound and pitched much better than the stats lead on (5.1 IP, 7H, 9R, 6ER, 2BB, 3K). Evan Lindgren came on in relief (1.2IP,4H, 4R, 4ER, 2BB, 2K).
Leading hitters were Krueger 1-2, RBI, and Lindgren 1-3, BB, R
Alexandria 13 Fergus Falls 3
Alexandria jumped on Riston Albert for four runs in the first off of five hits and one walk. Post 30 answered back with two runs in their half. Lindgren and Logan Larson singled to start the inning, Swanson doubled to right field to score Lindgren and Brock Scheurman hit a sac fly to right to score Logan.
Alexandria would blow the game wide open in the sixth inning scoring six times via five hits and two errors.
Riston Albert started on the mound (4.2IP, 11H, 7R, 5ER, 4BB, 7K). Leighton Buckmeier did a nice job of coming in relief, throwing a scoreless inning.
Leading hitters were Logan 2-2, BB, Swanson 1-3, 2B, RBI and Buckmeier 1-3, RBI.
“We played well in spurts. It was nice to see us answer back right away in the first innings. We had good at bats but they just made all the plays,” stated Post 30 coach Trevor Larson. “Our defense let us down in some spots that led to big innings. I know we will get back after it during practice and will be sharp next week for playoffs.”
“I would like to extend a huge thank you to Bill and Tanya Gronwold for all they have done for the program between running the concession stand and all the work that doesn’t get recognized. I would also like to thank Kathy Larson and Billy for driving the Legion bus to away games. It’s been great to have the boys all in one vehicle. Last but not least a big thank you to the great people at the Legion in town. Tom DeBrito and his wife Deb have spent countless hours at the field trying to better the program and I can’t thank them enough. Also shout out to Mary and the rest of the crew for all that they do for our program. We wouldn’t be able to play and represent the Legion without all their support and work behind the scenes.”
