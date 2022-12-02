Fergus Nordic Ski squads open season with sprint relays

After a short period of practicing to begin the season, the Fergus Falls Otters nordic ski teams were at Detroit Mountain, on Nov. 29, in an event that was hosted by the Moorhead Spuds.
“The varsity teams participated in two person sprint relays. For a relay, each person skis two, 1.2k laps with an exchange of partners between each lap,” stated Otters coach Josh Scharnberg. “It’s a grueling, fast past event. For this meet, the top 12 teams made the finals and the other teams went to the consolation bracket. The JV teams, both boys and girls, skied a 3.6k race.”
For the Otter girls, Alexis Wellman and Ahlea Mouser made it to the final round and ended up placing 15 overall out of 24 teams. Sara Grotberg and Ali Bredenberg ended up winning the consolation round with a very good time of 15 minutes 56 seconds putting them in 12th place overall. The other relay teams: Hannah Scharnberg & Olivia Swanson and Annie Mayer & Estee Versteeg put together enough points for the Otter girls to place fifth overall out of seven teams.
The Otter boys took third overall out of seven teams with the teams of David Ronnevik/Oliver Thorson and Micah Mouser/Tommy Erickson making it to the final round. Overall, Ronnevik and Thorson placed fourth with a finishing time of 11:57. Mouser and Erickson placed 12th. The other two relay teams consisted of Jackson Lysne/Jaden Miller and Nicholas Flugstad and Logan Bredenberg.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone