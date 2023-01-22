 Skip to main content
Fergus Nordic skiers in action at Bemidji Invite

To the finish

Oliver Thorson fights up hill towards the finish line, on Jan. 21. 

 Submitted Josh Scharnberg

The Fergus Falls Otters Nordic ski teams were at Buena Vista Ski Resort just north of Bemidji, on Jan. 21, where they competed at the Bemidji Invite. The day consisted of several races. The varsity teams competed in both a pursuit race and a sprint relay. For the pursuit race, skiers competed in the morning in a 4.8K classic race. Those skiers then had about a three hour break before skiing again in a 4.8K skate race. Both the boys and girls varsity teams had five skiers in the pursuit. The sprint relay consists of two team members that take turns skiing a short, 1.5K route. Each team member skis the route twice with a tag-off in the middle. The JV competed in a skate 4.5K and the MS raced a skate 3.5K route.



An error occurred