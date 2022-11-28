Fergus picks up victory No. 5 on the season

Otters Tyra Skjeret, right, swoops by the crease area as Maddie Brimhall (12) gives support. Skjeret would slide the puck underneath the Legacy-Bismarck goalies pads, tying the game at one in the first period, on the play.
Hosting Legacy-Bismarck in non-conference hockey, on Nov. 26, the Fergus Falls Otters girls team scored in all three periods, on their way to a 5-2 win.
Legacy-Bismarck tallied the first goal, a few minutes in the first period. The Otters then answered on a goal by Tyra Skjeret at the 7:40 mark of the period. She was assisted on the play by Maddie Hulter. Skjeret would strike again later in the first, on the power play, with help from Hulter and Skye Norgren.
Fergus scored the lone goal in the middle frame as Maggie Greenagel sauced a pass to Hannah Johnson, making it 3-1.
The Otter would extend their lead to 4-1, just over four minutes into the final period of play. Maddie Brimhall picked up the goal with the assist going to Skjeret. Legacy-Bismarck got their second goal with under seven minutes remaining and Hulter wrapped up the scoring on a power play goal in the final minutes of play (with the assist to Norgren).
“It was a nice bounce back from our performance in St. Cloud,” said Fergus coach Tim Lill. “Great energy, better sticks and more poise with the puck, which resulted in many grade A opportunities. These games mirror great, mentally engaged practices. A lot of fun to be a part of.”
Now at 5-1 on the season, the Otters return to the ice on Nov. 29, as the host Crookston.
