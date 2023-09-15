Fergus runner excel in Little Falls

Returning to action, on Sept. 14, the Fergus Falls Otters cross country teams ran at the 58th annual Lucky Lindy Invitational, hosted by Little Falls. There were 29 boys teams and 23 girls teams competing. The course will also host the section 8AA meet so it was a preview of course and competitors, as well. The girls placed eighth and the boys placed sixth.
Fergus girls
“The races felt a bit hectic in that there were so many teams, and also we were racing the weather. The meet managers condensed the races to beat a storm coming in,” stated girls coach Niki Welde. “Through all of that every girl on the high school and middle school teams had season bests.”
Cassie Wellman ran a 50 second best to make the medal stand in 11th. “She had amazing competition in that lead group and finished with a strong press to hold her spot,” said Welde.
Sarah Grotberg and Naomi Dummer both again pushed each other to their finishes. Violet McCon had a breakout race running in the Otters fourth spot. Julia Anderson set a goal for her race and met it by dropping a minute from her best. Savanah Lee continues to drop time and lead through her hard work. Hannah Scharnberg brought her season's breakout race. Alana Johnson and Sonja Lahti each dropped amazing times and raced with confidence.
“This group is an amazing, hard working, close group. They are so fun to coach,” exclaimed Welde.
“As a coach I was confident going into the meet that our kids were going to have a great day. My feeling came true, we had so many personal bests, season best that most everyone ended feeling good about what they accomplished,” stated boys coach Derek Meyer. “I also feel like we are in a good position as a varsity team headed into the championship season. We still have a lot of work to do but Inwill do everything we need to do to prepare for that time.
Jaden Miller had the Otters top time and found the podium, placing sixth overall. Miller had a strong run and is running confident. Henry Greenagel placed 25th with a personal best time. Next in for the Otters, placing 36th, was Matthew Tuel, clocking in with a season best. Logan Bredenberg placed 48th overall with a season best and Tommy Erickson placed 83rd overall scoring fifth for the team and dropping a huge time of 1:21 for a season best.
Fergus XC next meet is Sept. 21, in Cold Spring.
Fergus results:
6. Jaden Miller 16:24.0.
25. Henry Greenagel 17:04.2.
36. Matthew Tuel 17:23.5.
48. Logan Bredenberg 17:43.7.
83. Tommy Erickson 18:25.5.
91. Micah Mouser 18:30.5.
118. Samuel Rasmussen 19:42.5.
Team results:
1. Perham 65, 2. Heritage Christian 68, 3. Monticello 133, 4. Willmar 185, 5. Becker 190, 6. Fergus Falls 193, 7. St. Cloud Cathedral 252, 8. Pequot Lakes 253, 9. Brainerd 272, 10. Alexandria 272, 11. Minnehaha Academy 273, 12. Rocori 273, 13. GNK 288, 14. Staples-Motley 386, 15. Grand Rapids 392, 16. St. Cloud Apollo 394, 17. St. Cloud Tech 412, 18. Foley 430, 19. Thief River Falls 555, 20. Little Falls 571, 21. Sauk Rapids-Rice 575, 22. Elk River 592, 23. Breckenridge-Wahpeton 621, 24. Milaca 625, 25. Detroit Lakes 672.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone