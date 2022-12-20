 Skip to main content
Fergus ski teams host home meet

All smiles

Abby Johnson, left, with Anna Schroeder, right, are all smiles before the beginning of their race. 

 Submitted

On Dec. 16, the Fergus Falls Otter Nordic ski teams held their home event at Spidahl's Ski Gaard. Events included a 5K freestyle ski for the varsity, a 4.6K freestyle ski for JV and a 2.7K freestyle ski for the junior high kids. Fergus Falls did very well. Both the boys and girls varsity teams placed second overall. The boys were just four points off the first place Bemidji and the girls were only three points behind Bemidji. Oliver Thorson led the boys in points placing third overall. Micah Mouser placed fourth, Tommy Erickson placed seventh and Jackson Lysne finished eighth. In the girls event, Estee VerSteeg led the way placing fourth overall. Close behind were Alexis Wellman in fifth and Sarah Grotberg in eighth.



An error occurred