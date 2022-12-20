Fergus ski teams host home meet

On Dec. 16, the Fergus Falls Otter Nordic ski teams held their home event at Spidahl's Ski Gaard. Events included a 5K freestyle ski for the varsity, a 4.6K freestyle ski for JV and a 2.7K freestyle ski for the junior high kids. Fergus Falls did very well. Both the boys and girls varsity teams placed second overall. The boys were just four points off the first place Bemidji and the girls were only three points behind Bemidji. Oliver Thorson led the boys in points placing third overall. Micah Mouser placed fourth, Tommy Erickson placed seventh and Jackson Lysne finished eighth. In the girls event, Estee VerSteeg led the way placing fourth overall. Close behind were Alexis Wellman in fifth and Sarah Grotberg in eighth.
For the JV, both the boys and girls took first place overall. Top ten finishers for the boys: Noah Schlosser (second), Jaden Miller (third) and Clayton Peppel (eighth). For the girls: Ali Bredenberg took first place! Cassie Wellman finished second, Violet McConn took fourth and Abby Johnson finished in ninth.
The Junior High girls finished second overall just behind Alexandria and a few of them also placed in the top ten. Havilah McConn finished in second, Evelyn VerSteeg finished in fifth and right behind her in sixth was Lydia Uggerud.
“In short, it's exciting to see Fergus with some many top ten finishes and excellent team placings, especially against a team as worthy as Bemidji,” noted Otters coach Josh Scharnberg.
The next meet for the ski teams is on Dec. 28, a meet hosted by Brainerd.
