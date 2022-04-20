Opening up their 2022 season, the Fergus Falls Otters softball team was swept in a doubleheader by the Saint Cloud Crush, 10-0 and 15-4, on Apr. 19.
In the 10-0 loss, the Otters were only able to come up with one hit. The Crush scored a run in each of the first two innings, then erupted for six runs in the fourth and ended the game with two more runs in the fifth inning.
Rylynn Krein came up with the lone hit for the Otters, a double. She also was in the circle, pitching four plus innings of work. She was tagged for all 10 runs, on just four hits but walking seven batters, while picking up five strikeouts. Fergus Falls was also guilty of three errors, leading to five unearned runs.
In the second contest, both sides picked up a pair of runs over the first three innings. Then, Saint Cloud scored 12 runs over the next three innings, picking up the win and the sweep.
Krein was on base four times, picking up two hits and two walks, she also drove in a pair of runs. Karyssa Eberle also had a pair of hits and scored twice. Kellen Frigaard laced a pair of singles. Kacey Fredrickson pitched to begin the game. She went three and a third innings, giving up six runs on four hits, three walks and one strikeout. Eberle came on in relief, going two and two thirds, giving up nine runs on eight hits, with four walks and four strikeouts.
Starting out the season at 0-2 overall and 0-2 in Central Lakes Conference play, the Otters are currently slated to host Sauk Rapids-Rice on Apr. 21, weather permitting.
