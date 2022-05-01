The Fergus Falls Otters softball team split a pair of games with the Alexandria Cardinals on Thursday, falling in game one 17-7 and a 10-9 victory in game two.
An unearned run in the top of the first inning gave the Otters the early advantage in the first game. Alexandria answered with eight runs in the home half and added on seven more in the second, winning the contest in five innings due to the ten-run rule.
Fergus Falls was unable to keep up, committing 10 errors and allowing eight unearned runs.
Avery Knutson started on the mound for the Otters. She pitched one inning, allowing eight runs on four hits and two walks. Karyssa Eberle pitched the final three, giving 9 runs, but just one earned. She also walked four and struck out two.
Fergus Falls tallied 12 hits. Madilyn Budke, Rylynn Krein and Gabby Brimhall all managed three hits for the Otters and Krein drove in three runs.
“I liked our approach at the plate, making solid contact and adjusting to the wave of pitchers we faced,” stated Otters coach Lisa Truax. “It was day four outside for us and our goal is to keep moving forward, one game at a time. We’ll get there but we need to do it fast!”
In the night cap, the two sides were tied at nine in the bottom of the sixth inning when a ball put in play by Budke was mishandled and Elixabeth Moxness was able to score the go ahead run. Alexandria went down in order in the seventh and the Otters picked up their first win of the season.
The Cards scored a trio of runs in the top of the second inning, but that was answered by five runs by the Otters. The inning was highlighted by a pair of two-run singles by Moxness and Krein.
Three more runs in the bottom of the fourth pushed the lead to five. But Alexandria had a six run fifth inning to take back the lead. Fergus Falls tied the game in the home half and the aforementioned game winning run in the sixth.
Isabella Abrahams and Brimhall each had three hits, Moxness and Krein both drove in a pair and it was both Eberle and Moxness scoring two runs a piece.
Krein went the distance on the mound, giving up nine runs but just one earned on two hits with four walks and eight strikeouts.
“We’ll take the split, but defensively we have got to play clean,” said Truax. “Errors and miscues are eating us alive and apparent in our first game and one inning in the second. The pitching staff did their job, we need to defend better.”
Now at 1-3 on the season, Otters softball is scheduled to return to action on May 3, hosting Sartell-Saint Stephen.