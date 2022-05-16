It was a thrilling softball doubleheader between the Fergus Falls Otters and Perham Yellowjackets, on May 14. The visiting Yellowjackets took game one, 8-7 and then the Otters came back to take the night cap, 10-9.
Perham plated a run in the top of the first inning, to get the day started. After Avery Knutson reached on an error in the bottom half, Gabby Brimhall came up with an RBI single, to tie the game.
The Yellowjackets regained the lead with a pair in the second. Fergus would load the bases in the home half of the third. Kiera Grady produced an RBI groundout, Elizabeth Moxness had an RBI single and Piper Andrews got an RBI bunt single, giving the Otters a 4-3 lead.
Perham tied the game with a run in the fourth and then scored four times in the top of the sixth. The Otters countered with three of their own, but could not get the tying run across in the final two innings.
Offensively, Madilyn Budke went 3-4, with a run scored. Knutson scored three times and Andrews had two hits. Six different Fergus players picked up an RBI in game one.
Karyssa Eberle went five and two thirds innings in the circle. She gave up eight runs on seven hits, with four walks and a pair of strikeouts. Kacey Fredrickson finished the game, not allowing a hit, with a pair of K’s and walks.
The second game provided a similar ebb and flow. Perham jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first. Fergus answered with a pair in each of the first two innings. The Yellowjackets pushed three across in the top of the third, only to see the Otters score five unanswered.
Trailing by two runs, Perham scored once in the fifth and then tied the game up on the top of the seventh inning.
A pop out and a fly out began the Otters seventh. Brimhall then pounded a triple to center field and Budke, on an 0-2 count, single to drive in Brimhall and get the walkoff win.
Budke went 4-5 with an RBI and run scored. Brimhall was 3-4 with two runs scored and was a home run shy of the cycle. Rylynn Krein had three hits with a run and two RBIs. The Otters had four other batters that at least had a hit, an RBI and a run scored in the second game.
Krein went the distance in the game for Fergus. She gave up 10 hits, allowing nine runs with five walks and six strikeouts.
It was the third win for the Otters this spring. They are set to host Sauk Rapids-Rice on Thursday, in a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader.
