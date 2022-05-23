Hosting the Rocori Spartans on May 20, the Fergus Falls Otters softball team dropped a pair of games, 14-6 and 18-3, to wrap up the regular season.
Rocori outscored the Otters 7-1 over the first two innings in game one, as they scored in all but one frame. They also out hit Fergus, 15-10.
Rylynn Krein delivered an RBI double to get Fergus on the board. She finished 2-4 with a run and two RBIs. Karyssa Eberle and Madilyn Budke also went 2-4, with Eberle scoring twice.
Kacey Fredrickson started in the circle for the Otters, going an inning and a third. She allowed seven runs (two earned) on six hits and collected three strikeouts. Krein came on in relief and finished the game, giving up seven runs on nine hits, with two walks and seven Ks.
Game two ended in four innings, as Rocori scored the first nine runs of the game, on their way to the 18-3 victory. The Otters committed seven errors in the contest.
Fergus scored all three of their runs in the top of the third. Both Budke and Krein had RBI singles, with the other run scoring on a passed ball.
Eberle was the lone pitcher the Otters used, giving up 12 hits and six walks, with four strikeouts.
Now at 5-11, Fergus Falls will be the No. 5 seed in Section 8AA South Sub-section. They will open up the section tournament at Breckenridge/Wahpeton on May 24.
