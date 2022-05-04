On the road Tuesday, the Fergus Falls Otters baseball squad split a pair of games with a Central Lakes Conference (CLC) foe, the Brainerd Warriors. Game one went to the home team, 10-0, but the back end was a 10-1 win for the Otters.
Brainerd plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the second in the first contest, then used an eight run fourth inning to blow the game open. Fergus was done in by a costly error, leading to seven unearned runs.
Bo Bring started on the mound, going into the fourth inning. He was tagged for 10 runs on 10 hits (just three earned), with three walks and a strikeout. Jack Horgen also saw time on the mound in Brainerd’s win.
Colin Becker had the lone hit in game one, a lead off double in the second inning.
Fergus Falls struck first in the night cap. Ben Swanson led off the bottom of the second inning with a single, then eventually scored on a wild pitch.
Three more runs would come across the plate in the fourth for the Otters, including a pair on a throwing error. The Warriors scored their lone run in the top of the fifth inning.
A trio of singles loaded the bases in the Otters sixth. Owen Krueger smacked a two-run single, followed by an RBI double by Carter Thielke. A walk loaded the bases once again and Fergus cashed in with a pair of RBI sacrifice flies. Ethan Gronwold ended the six run inning with an RBI single. Brainerd went down in order in the seventh to secure the first win of the season for the Otters.
“Nice to come out with a split in the doubleheader,” mentioned Otters coach Kevin Pearson. “We made some tough errors in the first game. Thielke came back with an absolute gem in game two. Carston Fronning made his first varsity start at third base and also came in in relief of Thielke. Proud of the way we responded in the second game.”
Thielke went five strong, allowing just one hit, walking three and getting six strikeouts. Fronning pitched the final two innings. He did not allow a hit or walk and picked up three Ks.
Gronwold finished with three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Thielke also had a trio of hits and Issac Johnson scored twice.
Fergus Falls returns to the diamond on May 5, hosting the Saint Cloud Crush at the Legion Field, at Delagoon Park.
