The team

The Fergus Falls Otters girls swimming and diving team, coaches and team managers pose after competition at the True Team meet held in Warroad, on Oct. 15. 

 Submitted

Traveling to Warroad, on Oct. 15, for the Section 8A True Team meet, the Fergus Falls Otters girls swimming and diving team had a solid day, finishing second as a team, with 1030 points. Park Rapids Area was first (1327.5), then Fergus and Perham/New York Mills (912), to round out the top three.



