Traveling to Warroad, on Oct. 15, for the Section 8A True Team meet, the Fergus Falls Otters girls swimming and diving team had a solid day, finishing second as a team, with 1030 points. Park Rapids Area was first (1327.5), then Fergus and Perham/New York Mills (912), to round out the top three.
Fergus had one first place finish and a barrage of runner ups.
Estee VerSteeg claimed top honors in the 200-yard individual medley, with a time of two minutes 25.01 seconds. She was runner up in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:15.60).
Aisling Cox swam her way to a runner up finish in the 100-yard backstroke, coming in at 1:09.12. Also finish was a runner up was Alexis Wellman, in the 200-yard freestyle (2:09.51).
A pair of relay teams also came in second. Karlie Peterson, Mayah Fear, Cox and VerSteeg combined in the 200-yard medley (2:06.08) and it was VerSteeg, Fear, Peterson and Wellman in the 200-yard freestyle (1:46.84).
On the diving side, Elsa Bailly was seventh (265.65), to lead the Otters.
Fergus will have their last dual against Brainerd on Oct. 18, then head to the Central Lakes Conference meet in Willmar, on Oct. 29.
