Fergus swimmers down Apollo

The Fergus Falls Otters boys swimming and diving team turned in a great performance against Saint Cloud Apollo, on Jan. 24, as they posted a 100-83 victory.
“It is hard to know where to start. This was the most complete performance we have had as a team in several years,” exclaimed Fergus coach Randy Hansen. “Multiple season best and lifetime best times. Our medley and 400 free relays with season best times. We knew going in that it was going to be a good competitive meet and the boys really met the challenge.”
Hansen continues: “We really started off well with the medley relay and all three varsity 200 free and 200 IM guys swimming season best times. The same guys also had personal records in the 500 free as well. All three 100 Backstrokers also swam their best times of the year. It is really hard to single out any one guy because it was such a great team win.”
The Otters will have their final home dual of the season on Jan. 26, which will also be senior night, against Sartell.
Below are the Otter results versus Apollo.
200-yard medley relay
1. One minute, 51.69 seconds (Tyler Kubela, Micah Zosel, Logan Rott, Adrian Blondeau), 2. 2:07.28 (Reece Hansen, Ethan Strande, Gabe Carlson, William Nuss)
200-yard freestyle
2. Matthew Tuel 1:57.94, 3. Christian Reed 2:01.97, 5. Landon Votava 2:03.78
