Hosting the Otter Invite, on Sept. 24, the Fergus Falls Otters girls swimming and diving team had a top three finisher in every event, on their way to claiming the team title. Fergus finished with 616 points, Perham/New York Mills had 477 and Thief River Falls ended with 430.
Two relay teams came in first place. The 200-yard freestyle squad came in with a time of one minute 47.83 seconds and consisted of Mayah Fear, Karlie Petersen, Estee VerSteeg and Alexis Wellman. Also, the 400-yard freestyle relay, finished with a time of 4:09.97 (Aisling Cox, Hannah Fear, Ava Api and Wellman)
Four enjoyed individual first place finishes. In the 500-yard freestyle, Jerzie Smith finished in 6:28.07. VerSteeg and Petersen went one/two in the 100-yard breaststroke, 1:16.03 and 1:17.86, respectively. The 200-yard freestyle saw Wellman capture first, at 2:09.99 and Aisling Cox was first in the 100-yard backstroke, 1:09.40.
In the diving, Mashayla Mau was third, scoring 155.8 points.
Fergus swimming and diving will host Saint Cloud Apollo, on Sept. 29.
