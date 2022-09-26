Hosting the Otter Invite, on Sept. 24, the Fergus Falls Otters girls swimming and diving team had a top three finisher in every event, on their way to claiming the team title. Fergus finished with 616 points, Perham/New York Mills had 477 and Thief River Falls ended with 430.



